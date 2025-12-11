Is Adani Set to Gain ₹20,000 Crore from the UDF Hike? What We Know

A post alleging that the User Development Fee (UDF) at Delhi and Mumbai airports has been increased resulting in passengers being charged ₹1,261 in Delhi and ₹3,856 in Mumbai, is being widely circulated on social media.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates the Mumbai airport along with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), is set to gain ₹20,000 crore due to changes in airport user charges.