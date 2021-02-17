Image of Woman From Bihar Misidentified as Rinku Sharma’s Mother

Similar visuals can also be seen in a news report by News18 Hindi.

Poddar was reportedly killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured.

The police had also claimed that they were compelled to fire in the air, in a bid to disperse the mob, which retaliated with counter-firing.

While one of the images in the collage is of Sharma’s mother, which can also be seen in a report by Dainik Jagran, the other image is not related to the incident and is old.

Delhi Police has repeatedly refuted allegations of a communal motive behind the murder, however, right-wing groups continue to claim that Sharma was killed for collecting donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.