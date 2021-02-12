Delhi Man Stabbed to Death After Fight At Birthday Party, 4 Held
Rinku Sharma has reportedly been identified as the deceased.
Following a quarrel that broke out at a birthday party, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by four men, reported PTI.
Rinku Sharma has reportedly been identified as the deceased.
The police has said that their investigation shows the incident started with a fight over their food joints.
All four accused – Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam – were arrested on Thursday, 11 February, according to PTI.
The police has also said that all persons involved knew each other and lived in the same locality.
According to ANI, DCP Chinmoy Biswal has said that they are also probing angles other than what their investigation reveals, but the Delhi Police has also clearly stated on Twitter:
“Any other motive alluded to this incident is factually wrong.”
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
As per the Delhi Police, the incident took place on Wednesday, 10 February, when the victim, as well as the accused were attending a birthday party.
At the party, an argument broke out over their food joints in Rohini. They slapped and threatened each other, as well.
“So far, during investigation, it has surfaced that quarrel started during a birthday party over shutting down of a restaurant.”Delhi Police
According to PTI, the police has said that following the party, the four accused went to Sharma's house where the victim along with his elder brother were already standing outside with sticks.
Reportedly, a scuffle broke out between the two parties again. During the scuffle, Sharma was reportedly stabbed and the accused fled the spot, a senior police officer informed PTI.
The victim was thereby rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.
CONTEXT
Police enquiry reveals that both parties had opened their respective eateries close to each other’s in Rohini. However, both eateries incurred losses and had to be shut down. Further, both parties blamed each other for their losses.
They had had similar tussles in the past as well, reported PTI, citing the police.
RIGHT-WING GROUP ATTEMPTS TO DRAW ANGLE REFUTED BY POLICE
Leaders of a right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad, however, are floating a new angle, by claiming that Sharma was associated with their organisation and was killed for collecting donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The police, however, has denied all these allegations, stating that the tussle stems from their resentment over the fact that their eatery businesses had to be shut down.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.