Fact-Check: No, Wood & Concrete Were Not Used to Build Pyramids

News reports about Pyramids:

We also came across a report by the New York Times dated 23 April 2003 which noted, "Any synthetic material showing up in tests - as it has occasionally, even in work not trying to prove a concrete connection - is probably just slop from "modern" repairs done over the centuries."

The story also noted there is no proof indicating that pyramids are constructed using materials other than massive limestone blocks as indicated by archaeologists.

Another report by the History Channel dated 2 November 2018 included a comment by Kara Clooney, professor of Egyptian art and architecture at the University of California in Los Angeles in the United States of America. She said that how the Egyptians lifted the heavy blocks up to the pyramids was still unknown.

Conclusion: The claim made in the video that wood was used in the process of building pyramids is false and experts have dismissed this theory.