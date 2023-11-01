First Foreigners Leave Gaza For Egypt Through Rafah Crossing: Report

A first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip for Egypt on Wednesday, 1 November, an Egyptian official at the Rafah border crossing tells AFP.
But according to the Reuters news agency, there is no agreement on how long the crossing will remain open.
Visuals from the border crossing showed crowds of people waiting to cross.
According to Reuters, Qatar had earlier mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of Gaza.
Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on 7 October. According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, more than 8,500 people have been killed in the bombardments, two-thirds of them women and children.
