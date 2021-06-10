Morphed ABP Bulletin Used to Claim MP Home Min Rebelled With MLAs
The ABP news bulletin has been morphed to claim that Narottam Mishra has rebelled along with 30 MLAs.
A morphed screenshot of an ABP news bulletin is being shared to claim that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has rebelled along with 30 MLAs. However, we found no credible news reports on the same nor did we find ABP’s bulletin airing any such news.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the photo reads, “मध्य प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा 30 विधायकों के साथ बागी हुए. लगता है मध्यप्रदेश में भी खेला होवे.”
(Translation: Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra has rebelled along with 30 MLAs. It looks like in Madhya Pradesh too, the game will be on.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We first looked into news reports to find if Narottam Mishra has rebelled from the party. We found a Times of India (TOI) report from 7 June where Mishra has rubbished the speculations and said that the party is totally united and organised under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and VD Sharma.
“Speculations on WhatsApp, Facebook... please do not make them the basis of news. There is nothing of the sort,” he told TOI. He also issued a clarification on his Twitter account on the same day, calling it “fake news”.
Next, we looked that the said ABP bulletin which claimed that Mishra has left the party. We found discrepancies between an original bulletin and the one circulated on social media. We noticed that the logo used in the bulletin was ABP’s old logo. Moreover the template doesn’t match the template that the news channel uses currently.
The reason behind using a latest bulletin in our comparison is because the “news” is said to be a “new development”.
We also found an old ABP bulletin from September 2020 where we found the same image of Mishra which is being used in the viral screenshot.
We then searched the YouTube handle of ABP news and found the news bulletin talking about the rift between CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister at the cabinet meeting.
An article by ABP news read that Mishra, at the cabinet meeting, held on Tuesday, 8 June, had openly objected to the exemptions given by the government to certain schemes of the Narmada Valley Development Scheme. This comes amid the rumours of discontent within the party in the state.
However this image is morphed and there has been no such political development in Madhya Pradesh as of now.
