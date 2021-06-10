Morphed ABP Bulletin Used to Claim MP Home Min Rebelled With MLAs

We first looked into news reports to find if Narottam Mishra has rebelled from the party. We found a Times of India (TOI) report from 7 June where Mishra has rubbished the speculations and said that the party is totally united and organised under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and VD Sharma.

“Speculations on WhatsApp, Facebook... please do not make them the basis of news. There is nothing of the sort,” he told TOI. He also issued a clarification on his Twitter account on the same day, calling it “fake news”.