Pics of Man Beaten in 2018 Passed off as BJP MLA Thrashed Recently

A set of images has gone viral on social media, claiming that a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of legislative Assembly from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha was recently beaten up by women with slippers and sticks.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team found out that the claim is false, as the man seen in the images, Madan Verma, is not the BJP MLA from Amroha. Further, the said incident took place in 2018 when Verma, now BJP president of Didauli mandal, was beaten up by women.