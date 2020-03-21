Fake Audio Clip on WHO Asking for 2 Month Lockdown Creates Panic
CLAIM
A viral audio clip on WhatsApp claims that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested the government of India to impose a lockdown from 15 April to 15 June as India is at high risk.
The information disseminated in the audio clip has been attributed to WHO’s India director who has allegedly mentioned that people should keep enough cash, get enough ration and complete all bank related work as the country may have a two month lockdown. The information also mentions that imposition of section 144 has been suggested in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Udaipur.
The Quint received the query made in the audio clip on its WhatsApp helpline. The message along with the audio clip reads: “पता नही कहा तक सच है लेकिन अगर ऐसा है तो बहुत बुरी स्थिति आने वाली है। सभी लोग जरूर सुने।” (Translated: Don’t know how true is this but if it is, then things are going to turn bad. Everybody must listen)
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
The claim being made in the viral WhatsApp forward has been falsely attributed to WHO.
A source in WHO confirmed to The Quint that the organisation has not put out any such information as heard in the viral audio clip.
Speaking to Prasar Bharati News Services, WHO India called the audio fake, clarifying that there was no post such as WHO Director in India and that that the body’s India branch is headed by a Representative to India.
This is not the only claim being made about lockdown to be announced in the country.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at 8 pm on Thursday, 19 March, several social media users shared an image with the claim that Modi will announce national lockdown which will allegedly be applicable from 20 March and Section 144 will be imposed throughout the country.
However, The Quint found out that the image was a part of a 10-slide-long presentation made by startup founders urging the government to take necessary steps to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
