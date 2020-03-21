Fake Audio Clip on WHO Asking for 2 Month Lockdown Creates Panic

A viral audio clip on WhatsApp claims that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested the government of India to impose a lockdown from 15 April to 15 June as India is at high risk.

The information disseminated in the audio clip has been attributed to WHO’s India director who has allegedly mentioned that people should keep enough cash, get enough ration and complete all bank related work as the country may have a two month lockdown. The information also mentions that imposition of section 144 has been suggested in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Udaipur.