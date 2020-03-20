Viral Image of PM Modi’s Address With Lockdown Message Is Fake

The Quint found that the viral image is a part of a 10-slide-long presentation that individuals belonging to startups across the country sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

It is a presentation made by startup founders urging the government to test more people and to adopt measures that can contain the coronavirus outbreak. The presentation is titled as ‘India should impose strict lockdowns and section 144 across major cities this week.’

Although this is presentation was sent by entrepreneurs to the PMO, it did not figure in the PM’s address.

The presentation talks about comparison between countries which acted early and which did not, analysis of the 1918 flu pandemic, recommendations for more testing, among others.

We found tweets shared by several startup founders who mentioned that they worked on the presentation in collaboration with other founders and shared the 10-slide-long presentation made by them.

The viral image is the eighth slide of the presentation.