No, Communist Party of India is Not Part of Global Terrorism Index Report

Several social media users and news organisations shared a screenshot that claimed that the Communist Party of India (CPI) was listed as the 12th deadliest terror group in the world for the year 2022.

The list of terror groups was a part of the Institute of Economics and Peace's (IEP) Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, released on Thursday, 16 March.

However, while the first list shared by the organisation did include CPI, it later issued a corrected list and replaced CPI with the Communist Party of India (Maoists).