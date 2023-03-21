ADVERTISEMENT

Did Sana Khan Say She Became Pregnant Only Because of Prayers?

The viral graphic was created by editing a Dainik Jagran news clipping.

Abhilash Mallick
Updated
WebQoof
2 min read
Did Sana Khan Say She Became Pregnant Only Because of Prayers?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A news clipping purportedly published by Hindi daily Dainik Jagran carrying an image of former Bollywood actor Sana Khan with her husband Anas Saiyad is being shared on the internet.

The claim: The viral graphic claimed that Khan said she was pregnant with her first child only because of offering prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week.

An archive of the post can be found here9.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such posts can be found here and here. We also found that the image was being shared on WhatsApp.)

The truth: The viral graphic is an edited one. The original news clipping from Dainik Jagran carried the news about her pregnancy.

Also Read

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Yogi Adityanath Being ‘Pushed Out Of Bageshwar Dham'

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Yogi Adityanath Being ‘Pushed Out Of Bageshwar Dham'
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find that out:

  • We looked for the post on Dainik Jagran's social media handles, however, we didn't find the viral image and instead found another one with the same photograph of the couple talking about Khan announcing her pregnancy.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • The text in the original image, when translated into English, said, "A child's laughter will soon echo in Sana Khan's house as she reveals her pregnancy in an interview".

A comparison of the viral image with the original graphic. 

(Photo: The Quint)

  • Khan had announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page on 19 March.

  • We also conducted a keyword search for such a statement made by the former actor but could not find any credible reports on the same.

Conclusion: An edited graphic of a Dainik Jagran news clipping has gone viral to make a false claim about Sana Khan.

Also Read

Has USA Put Up Dr BR Ambedkar's Photo on a Train as a Mark of Respect? No!

Has USA Put Up Dr BR Ambedkar's Photo on a Train as a Mark of Respect? No!
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com, and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   sana khan   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×