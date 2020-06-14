The Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane on Saturday, 13 June, addressing gentlemen cadets at the Indian Military Academy, said that they need to “rise above petty considerations of caste, creed and religion.”The Indian Army does not discriminate, he added, reported news agency PTI.Naravane was the reviewing officer at the passing out parade and said that the cadets were being commissioned as officers into the army amid challenging circumstances due to the ongoing pandemic.The army chief said he believed that high standards of their military training will help them overcome challenges that lie ahead.A total of 423 people are being commissioned into the Indian Army out of which 333 are from the country while the remaining 90 are from friendly foreign nations.Naravane stressed upon the current times being difficult for the country and urged the cadets to live up to the expectations of their countrymen and ensure whatever actions they take are for the welfare of the people.He also said that there are no good or bad regiments but only good officers. Also, apart from being passionate about the role being assigned to them, the army chief asked the cadets to be compassionate towards their men.Everything Under Control Concerning Border With China: Army Chief Decisions in the tactical and operational domains will have to be taken by the cadets and resolving ethical issues would also be one of their key responsibilities, he said.“In such critical moments let the core values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution of India be your guiding light.”MM Naravane, Chief of the Indian Army Staff General The army chief also talked about the challenges of batting the malignant internal forces that pose a threat to the country and alongside fight off external threats.The cadets’ parents were not allowed to attend the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the army staff general had a message for them.“Till yesterday they (gentlemen cadets) were your children but from tomorrow they will be ours.”MM Naravane, Chief of the Indian Army Staff GeneralWith the message, he promised to be with the cadets throughout their glories and difficult times.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.