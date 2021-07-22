Farmers Attacked BJP Leader's Car in Uttarakhand? Claim is Misleading!

A video of a crowd surrounding a car and a man running out of it after its doors were forced open is going viral on Facebook. The clip is being shared claiming that it shows a BJP leader's car being surrounded by protesting farmers in Uttarakhand.

However, we found that the video does not show farmers. In the clip, the people surrounding BJP leader Pankaj Bhatt's car are locals and 'teerth purohits', or priests, who were in the area to protest Uttarakhand's new Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act.