Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia Lashed Out at PM? Clip From 2019 Revived

Soon after BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister on 7 July following the Cabinet reshuffle, a 3:55-minute video was shared on social media with the claim that Scindia, a former Congress leader, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the elevation.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the clip is from 2019 when Scindia was still with the Congress party. He said this while addressing a crowd at Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, during the Lok Sabha election.