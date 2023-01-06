ADVERTISEMENT

Tata IPL Schedule 2023: Location, Venues, Teams, Schedule & Fixtures

The IPL 2023 season will begin on 26 March 2023 and end in May 2023. Know the full schedule of matches here

Shivangani Singh
IPL
The TATA IPL 2023 is expected to begin on 26 March 2023, Sunday and it will end on 28 May 2023, Sunday. This year IPL will have 74 matches and you can get ready to support your favourite franchise this year. We know that people are quite enthusiastic about the IPL season thus we have brought together the match Dates, Venues, and Timings.

IPL 2023 Match Venues

  1. Mumbai

  2. Delhi

  3. Bangalore

  4. Hyderabad

  5. Chennai

  6. Kolkata

  7. Punjab

  8. Jaipur

  9. Ahmedabad

IPL 2023 Team Groups

  1. Rajasthan Royals (RR-)- Sanju Samson

  2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Mahendra Singh Dhoni

  3. Mumbai Indians (MI)- Rohit Sharma

  4. Punjab Kings (PBSK)- Mayank Agrawal

  5. Delhi Capitals (DC)- Rishabh Pant

  6. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)- Shreyas Iyer

  7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Faf Du Plassis

  8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- Kane Williamson

  9. Gujarat Titans (GT)- Hardik Pandya

  10. Lucknow Super Joints (LSG)- KL Rahul

TATA IPL 2023: Schedule & Fixtures 

S.No.DateMatchTiming
125th March 2023KKR vs CSK7:30 PM
226th March 2023MI vs DC7:30 PM
326th March 2023RCB vs PBKS7:30 PM
427th March 2023LSG vs GT7:30 PM
528th March 2023RR vs SRH7:30 PM
629th March 2023KKR vs RCB7:30 PM
730th March 2023CSK vs LSG7:30 PM
831st March 2023PBKS vs KKR7:30 PM
91st April 2023RR vs MI7:30 PM
101st April 2023DC vs GT7:30 PM
112nd April 2023PBKS vs CSK7:30 PM
123rd April 2023LSG vs SRH7:30 PM
134th April 2023RCB vs RR7:30 PM
145thApril 2023MI vs KKR7:30 PM
156th April 2023DC vs LSG7:30 PM
167th April 2023PBKS vs GT7:30 PM
178th April 2023SRH vs CSK7:30 PM
188th April 2023MI vs RCB7:30 PM
199th April 2023DC vs KKR7:30 PM
209th April 2023LSG vs RR7:30 PM
2110th April 2023GT vs SRH7:30 PM
2211th April 2023RCB vs CSK7:30 PM
2312th April 2023PBKS vs MI7:30 PM
2413th April 2023GT vs RR7:30 PM
2514th April 2023KKR vs SRH7:30 PM
2615th April 2023LSG vs MI7:30 PM
2715th April 2023RCB vs DC7:30 PM
2816th April 2023SRH vs PBKH7:30 PM
2916th April 2023CSK vs GT7:30 PM
3017th April 2023KKR vs RR7:30 PM
3118th April 2023RCB vs LSG7:30 PM
3219th April 2023PBKS vs DC7:30 PM
3320th April 2023CSK vs MI7:30 PM
3421st April 2023RR vs DC7:30 PM
3522nd April 2023GJ vs KKR7:30 PM
3622nd April 2023SRH vs RCB7:30 PM
3723rd April 2023MI vs LSG7:30 PM
3824th April 2023CSK vs PBKS7:30 PM
3925th April 2023RR vs RCB7:30 PM
4026th April 2023SRH vs GT7:30 PM
4127th April 2023KKR vs GT7:30 PM
4228th April 2023LSG vs PBKS7:30 PM
4329th April 2302RCB vs GT7:30 PM
4429th April 2023MI vs RR7:30 PM
4530th April 2023LSG vs DC7:30 PM
4630th April 2023CSK vs SRH7:30 PM
471st May 2023RR vs KKR7:30 PM
482nd May 2023PBKS vs GT7:30 PM
493rd May 2023CSK vs RCB7:30 PM
504th May 2023SRH vs DC7:30 PM
515 May 2023MI vs GT7:30 PM
526th May 2023RR vs PBKS7:30 PM
536th May 2023KKR vs LSGF7:30 PM
547th May 2023RCB vs SRH7:30 PM
557th May 2023DC vs CSK7:30 PM
568th May 2023KKR vs MI7:30 PM
579th May 2023GT vs LSG7:30 PM
5810th May 2023DC vs RR7:30 PM
5911th May 2023MI vs CSK7:30 PM
6012th May 2023PBKS vs RCB7:30 PM
6113th May 2023SRH vs KKR7:30 PM
6214th May 2023GT vs CSK7:30 PM
6314th May 2023RR vs LSG7:30 PM
6415th May 2023DC vs PBKS7:30 PM
6516th May 2023SRH vs MI7:30 PM
6617th May 2023LSG vs KKR7:30 PM
6718th May 2023GT vs RCB7:30 PM
6819th May 2023CSK vs RR7:30 PM
6920th May 2023DC vs MI7:30 PM
7021st May 2023PBKS vs SRH7:30 PM
71TBDQualifier 17:30 PM
72TBDEliminator7:30 PM
73TBDQualifier 27:30 PM
748th May 2023Final7:30 PM

TATA IPL 2023 Venues & Location 

The TATA IPL 2023 matches will be played at ten different locations this year. Each club will be having a home field and they will have an advantage within the stadium. In total, 7 of each team’s games will be played on its home field, and the remaining 7 games will be played away from home.

  • M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

  • M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

  • D Y Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai

  • Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

  • Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

  • Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

  • Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL 2023 schedule 

