No, Sunil Gavaskar Didn't Criticise BCCI For Mismanagement of CWC 2023

Sunil Gavaskar's son, Rohan Gavaskar clarified to The Quint that his father did not make this remark.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
No, Sunil Gavaskar Didn't Criticise BCCI For Mismanagement of CWC 2023
A viral quote is being attributed to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to claim that he criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for 'pathetically managing' the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

What more did the quote state?: The quote also stated that Gavaskar felt 'ashamed to call himself an Indian'.

  • It further states that he slammed the management for having empty stadiums and no scoreboards.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Similar archives of such posts here and here.)

But Gavaskar didn't say this: Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan Gavaskar clarified to The Quint that his father did not make this remark.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we found no news reports about Gavaskar making this statement.

  • We also checked recent videos on Star Sports amid the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and found no such video where he criticises the BCCI for 'mismanagement'.

  • A similar claim about Gavaskar also went viral earlier this year during the 2023 Asia Cup, which was fact-checked by The Quint here.

We reached out to Sunil Gavaskar's son: Rohan Gavaskar, a former Indian cricketer, who clarified to The Quint that this claim is false.

  • He said, "He (Sunil Gavaskar) hasn’t made that statement. It’s sad how people still need to use his name (more than 50 years after his debut) to get clicks and retweets."

Conclusion: A fake quote is being falsely attributed to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to claim that he criticised BCCI for mismanaging the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

