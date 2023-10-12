ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup Head To Head Results

The ICC Cricket World Cup has a long and illustrious history between India and Pakistan. This rivalry has produced some of the most intense and highly-watched matches in cricket history. India has had the upper hand in recent World Cup encounters, but the passion and excitement surrounding an India-Pakistan match remain unparalleled in the cricketing world.

In the men’s ODI World Cup, India and Pakistan have squared off seven times – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019 – with India emerging victorious in all the seven encounters.