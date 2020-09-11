WebQoof Recap: From Times Now’s Pangong Tso Gaffe to Trump on Jobs

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter, revealing the extent of damage the pandemic has caused to the country’s economy.

Soon after, S Gurumurthy, a well-known chartered accountant and political economy commentator and part of Reserve Bank of India’s Central Board, tweeted that the United States witnessed a drop of 33 percent, Japan of 27.8 percent and so on.

“It is not as if the cut is only in India. It is a global crisis which has no relation to economics,” the tweet added. However, he later issued a correction with the correct figures and comparison.