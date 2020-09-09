No, Amartya Sen Didn’t Say Ban on PUBG Will Ruin Indian Economy

Social media users have claimed that Economist and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen said that the ban of PUBG will ruin the Indian economy even further.

However, Amartya Sen’s daughter Antara Dev Sen told The Quint that he has not made any comment of the nature and that the quote is “fabricated”.

This comes in the backdrop of India's Ministry of Information and Technology banning 118 Chinese mobile apps, including PUBG.