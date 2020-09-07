Kangana Ranaut to be Provided Y+ Category Security
Kangana Ranaut to be given Y+ security. This comes after her comment comparing Mumbai to PoK created a huge row.
Actor Kangana Ranaut will be provided Y+ security by the Centre, which includes one personal security officer, eleven policemen and commandos. This comes after the actor's comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
In a video message, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "MHA has provided 11 CRPF commandos for Kangana's security. She is Himachal's daughter and based on threat assessment even our government will provide her security."
“The daughters of this country will not forgive you,” Kangana Ranaut had said in a video message addressed to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, who had allegedly made an abusive remark against her in an interview.
Stating that she has “full freedom of expression,” Kangana Ranaut had said, “I would never tire of praising Mumbai police earlier, but given the recent circumstances…I am allowed to criticise them." Ranaut also asserted that Sanjay Raut is “not Maharashtra.” The actor further said that Raut’s men had threatened that they will break her jaw and kill her. Saying that she will be returning to Mumbai on 9 September, Ranaut said, "Your people are saying they will break my jaw, kill me, Then do it. This country’s soil is rich with the blood of many who sacrificed for the pride and dignity of the country. We will also give our blood, we also have to repay our debts."
According to NDTV, Sanjay Raut was asked if he would apologise to Ranaut for his abusive remark. To which Raut replied, "If that girl (Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?"
After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to ‘leave Mumbai’ over her jibe, Ranaut hit back comparing the ruling coalition to "Taliban."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.