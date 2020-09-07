Kangana Ranaut to be Provided Y+ Category Security

Stating that she has “full freedom of expression,” Kangana Ranaut had said, “I would never tire of praising Mumbai police earlier, but given the recent circumstances…I am allowed to criticise them." Ranaut also asserted that Sanjay Raut is “not Maharashtra.” The actor further said that Raut’s men had threatened that they will break her jaw and kill her. Saying that she will be returning to Mumbai on 9 September, Ranaut said, "Your people are saying they will break my jaw, kill me, Then do it. This country’s soil is rich with the blood of many who sacrificed for the pride and dignity of the country. We will also give our blood, we also have to repay our debts."

According to NDTV, Sanjay Raut was asked if he would apologise to Ranaut for his abusive remark. To which Raut replied, "If that girl (Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?"