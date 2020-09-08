Trump Says 10.6Mn Jobs Added in 4 Months – Facts Blot Rosy Picture

However, what Trump does not mention is that despite this addition of 10.6 million jobs, the US is still down by 11.5 million jobs from February, according to CNN.

In March, total non-farm payroll employment had fallen by 701,000, data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, while in April, total non-farm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million.

According to CNN, as of August, as per data from the Labour Department, the US economy is down 4.7 million jobs since January 2017, when Trump took office as the US President.