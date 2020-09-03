US Economy Contracted by 9.1% Not 33% in Comparison With India 

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter, revealing the extent of damage the pandemic has caused to the country’s economy.

Soon after, several users on social media claimed that the economy of the United States of America saw a contraction of nearly 33 percent and that India is not the worst-hit country.

But, the social media users actually compared India’s year-on-year numbers with US’ quarter-on-quarter numbers that were annualised.