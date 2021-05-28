WebQoof Recap: French Virologist’s Claims on Vaccines & More

However, we found that Montagnier didn't say that all vaccinated people will die in two years. But he did build a case against vaccines and said that it was the vaccines that were creating variants.

These claims have been disputed by health experts who say that virus mutations are natural for viruses and are not caused by vaccines. Further, Montagnier has often been criticised by the scientific community for making factually inaccurate claims with no evidence to back them.

You can read the full story here.