Old Viral Message About Govt Monitoring Calls Resurfaces Again

As with the earlier versions of this message, this also is false. There is no notification on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or the Department of Telecommunications’ websites, and neither has there been any other communication in this regard from the authorities.

The Quint reached out to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and will update this story with their response.

Speaking to The Quint, Rajan S Mathews, Director General Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said, “We have received no such instructions and I have not heard anything about this.”