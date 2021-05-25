No, ‘Pak Zindabad’ Slogans Weren’t Raised by ‘Rohingyas’ in Bengal

A viral video claims that a ‘thanks giving’ rally was taken out by ‘Rohingyas’ in West Bengal after winning the recently concluded Assembly elections and that they had chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team found that the claim is false and the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Further, the crowd was chanting ‘Haji Sahab Zindabad’ and not ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. This was after Haji Abdul Kalim won the recently held Panchayat elections in UP.