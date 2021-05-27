Is Govt Monitoring Your WhatsApp? Old Hoax Goes Viral Again

A viral message on WhatsApp claims that all communication on social media – including those on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – will be monitored by the government. It specifies that these “new communication rules for WhatsApp and WhatsApp calls (voice and video calls) will be implemented from tomorrow (sic)”.

The message proceeds to warn users against posting anything against the prime minister or the government as it would put them at the risk of getting arrested without a warrant. It also describes the introduction of a new system of colour-coded tick marks on messages that would show that the government had “taken note of your message” and action can be taken against the sender.

We found that this message has no truth to it and variations of this message have been on the internet since at least 2017.