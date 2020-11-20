WebQoof Recap: Of Old Pics From Vaishali, BJP-AIMIM’s Bihar ‘Deal’

On 30 October, Gulnaz, a 20-year-old woman hailing from Rasalpur Habib village under Desari block of Bihar’s Vaishali district, was burnt alive for allegedly resisting a molestation bid. The accused, Satish and Chandan, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

In the wake of the said incident, two images and a video are being circulated with the false claim that they are related to the case.