Women are Targeted With Fake News More than Men – Why?

“With women, misinformation is used for a gendered sort of targeting. I have seen this with myself and other women activists. It’s often very sexual in nature. ‘Look at Gurmehar, she’s drinking and dancing in a car’, so what good is her word anyway? It’s used to discredit me.”

Gurmehar Kaur, a 24-year-old activist and author, has been a target of mis/disinformation campaigns since the day she decided to take a stance against the violence at Delhi University’s Ramjas College back in 2017. A video of an unidentified girl dancing in a car went viral with social media users falsely identifying her as Kaur in a bid to malign the activist’s character.