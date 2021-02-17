Rumours Online Target Disha Ravi Over Her Religion, ‘Motherhood’

Since the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi on 13 February, social media has been abuzz with misinformation targeting her in connection with the ‘toolkit’ controversy. On Wednesday, 17 February, one of the top trends on Twitter was ‘Disha Ravi Joseph’ with over 15,000 tweets at the time of writing this story.

It was shared by several users, who have often been called out for sharing disinformation in the past, alluding that she is a “Christian involved in a conspiracy to break India”. In another instance, social media was rife with rumours that she is a single mother. But both these rumours have been refuted by Ravi’s friends and lawyer.