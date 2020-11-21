Video of Husband, Wife Working Out at Gym Given ‘Love Jihad’ Spin

A viral video showing a gym instructor and a woman during a workout session is being shared to falsely claim that the instructor, who is being identified as a Muslim, was inappropriately touching the lady to lure her. The claim further goes on to add that this is how ‘love jihad’ works.

However, the video dates back to 2017 and is from Trinidad and Tobago. It shows gym trainers and husband-wife duo by the name of Imran and Reshma who belong to the same faith.