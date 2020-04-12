Jamia Student Held For Anti-CAA Protest in NE Delhi’s Jaffrabad
The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee was arrested on Saturday, 11 April, in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad earlier this year, police said.
Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been accused of obstructing the road near Jaffrabad metro station in February during an anti-CAA stir, a senior police officer said.
Jamia Millia Islamia students had on 21 March temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the CAA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after alleged police brutality on the campus on 15 December.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)