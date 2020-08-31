Unrelated Images Viral on Internet With False ‘Love Jihad’ Spin

A Google reverse search using image 1 and image 2 directed us to a Facebook post which identified the couple as Lavi Joshi and Mohd Adil Pasha from Gorakhpur Chowk area in Dehradun.

Next, we reached out the Patel Nagar Police which has Gorakhpur Chowk under its jurisdiction. The police officials while speaking to us confirmed that both of these individuals are from Dehradun and very much alive. “These two individuals had an interfaith marriage and they are from Dehradun,” an official told us.

With the help of Dehradun Police, we reached out to Surabhi Chauhan Pasha (identified as Lavi in the Facebook post), the woman who can be seen in the photographs which are being circulated. She told us that several rumours started surfacing on social media only a day after she got married to Mohd Adil Pasha.