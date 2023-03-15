The Simpsons Didn't Predict Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse, Clip Is Edited

A clip from the American animated series The Simpsons showing a character Bart Simpson causing a ruckus inside a bank by claiming it to be bankrupt is going viral on social.

In the viral video, the board on the entrance of the bank reads "Silicon Valley Bank", which was closed by the US regulators on 10 March.

What's the claim?: The claim states that this famous series had "predicted" the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the 90s.