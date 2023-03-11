Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: What Next? Why Are Indian Startups Sweating?

California banking regulators pulled the shutters on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a lender to some of the largest tech companies in the world, on Friday, 10 March, making it the largest bank to fail since the global financial crisis of 2008.

US regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank and took control of its deposits, a move which puts nearly $175 billion in customer deposits under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s control.

Moreover, it comes after a dramatic 48-hour period that saw SVB’s share prices plummet as fearful customers went on a bank run and flocked to withdraw their deposits.

But how did the high-tech lender, whose clients included Shopify and Andreessen Horowitz, reach its eventual collapse? The Quint explains.