No, This Photo Does Not Show Tejashwi Yadav's House in Delhi

Amid the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe into the land-for-jobs scam during former Union Railways' minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, a photograph of a big house is being shared on social media.
The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that it shows the leader's son's – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's – Delhi residence, which was worth hundreds of crores of rupees, but was bought for a few lakhs.
The viral claim comes against the backdrop of Tejashwi Yadav being called for several rounds of questioning by the ED.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo in the claim, which led us to several news reports from March 2023.
One report by The Indian Express carried the photograph in a profile of RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana, who was also implicated in the same case.
The photo's caption mentioned that it shows Dojana (in black) standing in the balcony of his residence in Patna.
A relevant keyword search led us to a photo of the same house, on stock image website Getty Images.
Its caption mentioned that this was Dojana's residence, identifying him as Lalu Prasad Yadav's "close aide."
The photograph was shared as Dojana's residence with the same context by several news organisations, including Hindustan Times, The Times of India and The Telegraph.
Conclusion: The house belongs to former RJD MLA Syed Abu Dojana and is being incorrectly linked to Tejashwi Yadav.
