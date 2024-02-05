Jharkhand: Champai Soren Wins Floor Test, Hemant Demands Proof From ED In Speech

Recently-appointed Chief Minister of Jharkhan, Champai Soren on Monday, 5 February, won the floor test with the support of 47 MLAs in the state's 81-member-Assembly.
Former chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was allowed to participate in the voting process of the floor test by a special court.
Ahead of the floor test, Hemant Soren addressed the Jharkhand Assembly and asserted that he would not only quit politics but also leave Jharkhand if ED is able to show documentary evidence against him in the alleged land grabbing case.
A political crisis had erupted in Jharkhand last week following the resignation and subsequent arrest of JMM Chief and former chief minister Hemant Soren by ED in connection with an alleged multi-crore land scam.
Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan (or coalition) government comprising Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha , Congress, RJD, CPI (ML) L, and others.
The BJP remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with the All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs.
Here are the key highlights from the special Assembly session and what happened in the run up to the floor test:
Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren attends the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government.
PTI
Key Highlights from Jharkhand Political Crisis:
JMM Leader Champai Soren, who was sworn in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister on 3 February, won the floor test in the state Assembly with the support of 47 MLAs against Opposition's 29.
Ahead of the floor test, Hemant Soren had addressed the Jharkhand Assembly. He said:
"I demand the Opposition to present ED's documents that show that I have grabbed 8.5 acres of land. If they do, I will not only quit politics but I will leave Jharkhand."
Meanwhile, Jharkhand High Court sought a reply from ED on the petition filed by Hemant Soren against his arrest. The high court has given ED time till 9 February to file their response. The next hearing is on 12 February.
Over 40 Jharkhand MLAs, who had been taken to Hyderabad on 2 February to avert "poaching" attempts, were flown back to Ranchi on Monday ahead of the floor test.
Ruling alliance MLAs arrive at the Jharkhand Assembly premises in Ranchi to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government on Monday, 5 February.
PTI
After the floor test, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked that "Operation Keechad" has failed.
He said, "BJP's attempts of first arresting Hemant Soren, then delaying Champai Soren's oath for two days...have all been foiled."
On the other hand, BJP MLA CP Singh told news agency ANI that winning the floor test does not mean that the "sins of the government have gone away.
"It will all be exposed and they will have to face punishment. That won't go away...Champai Soren is innocent, a rubber stamp. He won the lottery and became the CM...But we would like to tell him to not repeat things otherwise he too will get entangled with the ED-CBI."
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has not responded to several ED summons, told news agency PTI, "Wrongful arrest of a sitting CM is not right, whatever is happening is not good for democracy."
After Champai Soren's victory in the Jharkhand Assembly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X: "Today Jharkhand has given a message to the entire country that the power of the people cannot be subdued by intimidation."
