Land For Jobs: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Lalu Prasad Yadav, His Wife & Daughter

A Delhi Court on Wednesday, 15 March, granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the CBI's alleged land for jobs case.

The CBI has alleged that Yadav had, during his tenure as Union Minister of Railways from 2004 to 2009, obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfers of land and property in the name of his family members and associates, to ensure the appointment of about 12 substitutes in Group D posts in different zones of the Indian Railways.

Lalu’s wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti were also granted bail by the court in the same case on Wednesday.

The CBI had previously questioned Lalu, Rabri and Misa in connection with the case.

According to the central agency, Yadav's family had acquired over one lakh square feet of land, valued to the tune of Rs 4.20 crore, in exchange for a number of hastily-made appointments to entry-grade posts in the Indian Railways.