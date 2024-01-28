‘Game Is on’, ‘Paltis Kumar’: RJD’s Tej & Tejashwi Yadav’s Jibes at Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe against Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi's comments came as Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 28 January, resigned as Bihar Chief Minister and broke his alliance with the RJD, only to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and take oath as CM again hours later.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tejashwi added, "We enhanced education secror, provided quality of education, healthcare, employment, increased income of people. He thought how could a young deputy CM do so much in 17 months what he could not do in 17 years?"