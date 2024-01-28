‘Game Is on’, ‘Paltis Kumar’: RJD’s Tej & Tejashwi Yadav’s Jibes at Nitish Kumar

"People said that he (Nitish) did not work. We made him work. People called him a 'thaka hua' CM. He doesn't understand what he is talking. There is no anger or disappointment in the RJD. We worked well in the Mahagathbandhan. I just want to say that the game is still on. I do what I say. I wil not make personal comments but the JD(U) will be finished in 2024. Whatever they do, the people are with us."Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe against Nitish Kumar.
Tejashwi's comments came as Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 28 January, resigned as Bihar Chief Minister and broke his alliance with the RJD, only to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and take oath as CM again hours later.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Tejashwi added, "We enhanced education secror, provided quality of education, healthcare, employment, increased income of people. He thought how could a young deputy CM do so much in 17 months what he could not do in 17 years?"
Tej Pratap Yadav, former Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Bihar cabinet, also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to write a cryptic post with an apparent dig at Nitish Kumar.
In another post, Tej called the Bihar CM 'Paltis Kumar' and said he should be honoured with a 'Girgit Ratna'.
And in yet another jibe, Tej wrote, "Our 17 months outweighed your 17 years (in power)."
Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar CM on Sunday evening. Addressing the media after the ceremony, he said: "I was always with the NDA, I just moved away for a while in between."
BJP's Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn-in as the deputy chief ministers.
