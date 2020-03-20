Did Saddam Say US Threatened Iraq With Coronavirus in 1990s? No!

The viral video is a 2:03-minute clip while the Youtube video’s duration is only 01:18 minutes. We observed that the viral video has many repeated visuals throughout its run time.

For instance, 0:32 seconds and 01:40 minutes share the same visuals. As do 0:02 seconds and 02:03 minutes.

Also, the viral video is a tampered version of the original one since its audio doesn’t match, not only in terms of the content but the voice as well.

The description along with the video mentions that the president told the senior military officials, "If God wills it and we have to run after the enemy, then we will do it."