Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8 am
The India Today exit poll predicted a clear victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with close to 50 percent vote share.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022 starts at 8 am Wednesday, 7 December 2022. There are a total of 250 wards in Delhi and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.
A total of 42 counting centres have been set up across the national capital. The centres are located in Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.
Both the AAP and the BJP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has 247 in the fray. Among other political parties, the BSP contested the polls on 132 wards, the NCP on 26, the Janata Dal (United) on 22, and the AIMIM 15.
Exit polls predicted a landslide victory for AAP, ending 15-year rule of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
What Do Exit Polls Say
According to the Axis My India Exit Polls of India Today, AAP is supposed to get 149-171 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get 69-91 seats. The Congress is supposed to get 3-7 seats.
As per the Times Now-ETG exit polls, AAP is supposed to get 146-156 seats while what BJP will get 84-94 seats and Congress would get 6-10 seats.
NewsX exit poll gave the AAP 159-175 seats while the BJP would get 70-92. The Congress was supposed to 4-7 seats.
The Zee News-BARC survey gave AAP 134-146 seats, BJP 33-41 seats and the Congress 8-14 seats.
