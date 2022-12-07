Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8 am

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022 starts at 8 am Wednesday, 7 December 2022. There are a total of 250 wards in Delhi and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

A total of 42 counting centres have been set up across the national capital. The centres are located in Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.