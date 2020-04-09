No, a COVID-19 Doctor Was Not Killed by 'Islamist Jihadis' in UP

A Google keywords search using “Dr Vandana Tiwari Death” directed us to several news reports about the incident. A report by News18 Hindi stated that Vandana Tiwari was a pharmacist and caretaker of the girl's hostel at the Shivpuri Medical College. The report established that the cause of death was brain haemorrhage.

Since there was no mention of her visit to UP and a subsequent attack by a mob, we reached out to SP, Shivpuri, Rajesh Singh Chandel who confirmed that Vandana Tiwari worked as a pharmacist and died of brain haemorrhage at Gwalior’s Birla Hospital.