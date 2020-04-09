Old Video From Pakistan Shared to Claim Tablighi Man Roaming Naked

On pasting the Urdu caption of the video on Facebook, we came across several other pages which had uploaded the same video,.

One such page, in an Urdu description for the video, uploaded on 23 August 2019, claimed that the man who entered the Khalid bin Waleed mosque was mentally challenged and that he injured himself heavily breaking the glass. It added that people of the neighbourhood caught him and handed him over to the Steel Town police, who conducted an investigation and found that the man’s name was Shafeeq Abroo.

Further, on searching Google Images with the keywords ‘Khalid Bin Waleed mosque in Gulshan e Hadeed’, we came across another YouTube video of the same incident in inverted colours, uploaded by a channel called The Pakistan TV.

The caption of this video also stated that the man had been identified as Shafeeq Abroo and an investigation by the police had shown that he was mentally ill.