WebQoof Recap: Fake Claims Around Bandra Migrant Crisis & More

But on listening to the audio, one can decipher that the man, who is yet to be identified by the police, was urging the crowd to disperse.

Speaking to The Quint, DCP Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police Spokesperson said that these were migrant workers who wanted to go back home. He also said that just because they weren’t carrying their bags doesn’t mean they didn’t intend to board the trains.

Further Mumbai Police gave details of the incident and clarified that it wasn’t a communal one.

