Old Population Map of India Shared With False Coronavirus Context

A ‘re-designed’ map of India showing its states as countries of the world in accordance with their population has been going viral on social media with the claim that this has been designed by an American CEO to show how India is indirectly combatting the COVID-19 situation of many countries. The message then goes on to say how Modi’s handling of the crisis is much appreciated.

The viral message reads thus: “This is Indian map redesigned by an American CEO where he marked the Indian states population which is almost equal to population of some of the countries. He tried to explain to his employees that India is indirectly handling COVID-19 situation of so many countries. It's about the management of the problem in an efficient manner. He praised Modiji in this unique way. The world is recognising efforts of Modiji but some insider slaves and traitors are still criticising Modiji of mismanagement of COVID-19 in India. (sic)”