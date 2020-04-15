Bandra Migrant Crisis: From Misreporting to False Communal Claims

But on listening to the audio, one can decipher that the man, who is yet to be identified by the police, was urging the crowd to disperse.

“We know that we are all suffering. But we also know that Allah is testing us and we have to sail through this. We know your family members are not here but it is a matter of time and things will be alright. The entire world is facing this. We had to shut down masjids and churches,” he can be heard saying.

Speaking to The Quint, DCP Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police Spokesperson said that these were migrant workers who wanted to go back home. He also said that just because they weren’t carrying their bags doesn’t mean they didn’t intend to board the trains.

Further Mumbai Police gave details of the incident and clarified that it wasn’t a communal one.

“On 14 April 2020, nearly 1,500 people gathered outside Bandra railway station. These were mostly labourers who wanted to go back home. The police tried to convince them and speak to them, but a part of the crowd turned aggressive,” the cop said.