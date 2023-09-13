BJP Leaders Share Misleading Claim on Karnataka Vehicle Subsidy for Minorities

A photo of a newspaper clipping about an automobile subsidy scheme by the government of Karnataka has gone viral on social media.

What does the claim say?: The clipping is being shared to claim that the Indian National Congress (INC)-led Karnataka government is providing a subsidy on goods vehicles, autorickshaws and taxis, only to the Muslim community in the state.

Some users have shared the clipping to claim appeasement by the state's government, mentioning that only Muslims can benefit from the scheme. They also highlight how the scheme can be misused for financial gain.

Who shared the claim?: Among those sharing it were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

(Swipe right to view both claims)