Social media users are sharing posts that carry a purported statement by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking about Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution of India.
The claim comes days after the G20 Summit's conclusion, which was held at New Delhi from 8 September. Guterres addressed the media at the beginning of the event.
What do the posts say?: According to the claim, Guterres said that he read Constitutions of all countries, but none of them come close to 'Babasaheb's' Constitution, referring to the Constitution of India.
"If all countries adopt India's Constitution, there would be no poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, and terrorism left in the world," it says.
But...?: There is no evidence to back the claim that the UN Secretary-General made any statement regarding Dr Ambedkar or the Indian Constitution.
How did we find out?: Using a simple keyword search, we looked for news reports or press statements on Guterres having spoken about Ambedkar, but did not come across anything.
If the UN Secretary-General had made statements speaking positively about the Indian Constitution or BR Ambedkar, it would be widely covered by Indian media organisations.
The official website of the UN Secretary General hosts all statements made by Guterres, his predecessors, and the deputy Secretaries General.
At the event, Mohammed referred to Dr Ambedkar and spoke about his belief in equality for women and minorities. It made no mention of the Indian Constitution.
Similarly, a search using 'India Constitution' as keywords did not show any relevant statements by Guterres.
While Guterres has spoken about India many times, with the latest instance being his speech at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 8 September, we could not find any evidence of him mentioning the statements in the viral claim.
Social media profiles: We then went through Guterres' and the official UN Secretary General's social media profiles – such as on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram – to look for any posts or statements mentioning Ambedkar but found no results.
Conclusion: There are no records which support the claim that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called India's Constitution, written by BR Ambedkar, the best Constitution.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)