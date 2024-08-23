Fact-Check: This Video Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Making Comments Against Hindus

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about "taking action" and conducting investigations after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) loses power is being shared across social media platforms.
The claim: The clip is being shared to claim that Gandhi was referring to people from the Hindu community, telling them to be careful about their actions, as there will be investigations against them once the BJP is out of power.
We also received queries to verify this claim on our WhatsApp tipline.
(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
How did we find out the truth?: We picked a few words — such as 'किसी ना किसी दिन BJP की सरकार बदलेगी' — (some day the BJP government will change) from Gandhi statements, and ran a keyword search using Hindi keywords.
This led us to the Indian Youth Congress' national president Srinivas BV's Facebook page, which had shared a longer version of the same video.
This clip carried text in Hindi, which translates to "The ED and CBI are no longer Indian institutions, but are weapons of the BJP and RSS."
In this clip, Gandhi talks about the CBI, the Election Commission, and the ED being the BJP's "weapons," accusing both institutions of "not doing their jobs."
"They are no longer India's institutions. That is why what is happening, is possible. If these institutions did their jobs — if the CBI did its job, if the ED did its job — then this would not have happened. So they should also think about what they're doing, because someday, the BJP's government will not be in power and then, there will be investigations. And the investigations that will take place will be such that, I can guarantee you, this will not happen again."Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
News reports: We ran a search using 'ED CBI BJP RSS Rahul Gandhi' as keywords for more context.
With this, we found a Times of India report dated 29 March 2024, which carried the same statement in the article.
This report mentioned that Gandhi was "reacting to income tax department's fresh notices asking the party to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore," while addressing a press conference.
Conclusion: A clipped video is being shared to claim that Gandhi said he would launch investigations into people from the Hindu community once the BJP loses power.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)