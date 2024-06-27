Rahul Gandhi Will Now Have to Choose His Words With Care and Pick His Battles

This should prove to be an early lesson for Rahul Gandhi that he will have to tread carefully while dealing with senior regional bosses like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose ego has to be constantly massaged. The Trinamool Congress chief belongs to a special category as she has been dismissive of Rahul Gandhi in the past and has found it difficult to accept him in a leadership role.

Rahul Gandhi could take some tips from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Kharge has established a fine working relationship with the other Opposition leaders and has been known to carry everyone along.

As the LoP, Rahul Gandhi will face off with the Prime Minister on innumerable occasions. The “Modi vs Rahul” narrative will be centre stage once again. It is now for Rahul Gandhi to see that he does not give the BJP an opportunity to resurrect his “Pappu” image. The Congress leader made a good beginning with his statesman-like comments on the election of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He needs to keep this up.

(The writer is a senior Delhi-based journalist. She can be reached at @anitaakat. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)