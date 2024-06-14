Mohan Bhagwat's Speech Confirms That RSS' 'Open Licence' to Modi is Under Review

The BJP's impatience and overconfidence ... The party paid a heavy price for its haste, arrogance and some strategic blunders.

It is likely that if quizzed on who might have made this statement and when, almost every reader would confidently assert that this is an analyst’s line in the course of an article or a sound bite, dissecting reasons behind the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) relatively poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, compared to 2014 and 2019. However, that would be an incorrect call, for the line is from an issue of the India Today magazine, dated 24 May 2004, its first edition after the stunning defeat of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP.

In those polls, called six months earlier because he had been lulled into believing his electoral hegemony, one of the reasons why the BJP unexpectedly lost power, was the lack of eagerness to campaign for BJP candidates within the cadre and leadership of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).